Gasparilla invasion: Law enforcement continues push for boater safety with rough seas expected

The Brief Rough seas and gale force winds are expected Saturday, prompting officials to continue urging small vessel operators and novice boaters to stay off the water and celebrate on land. Officers from more than 30 agencies will patrol by land, air, and sea — utilizing drones and advanced technology — to monitor crowds and ensure safety on Saturday.



As the city of Tampa prepares for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, local law enforcement and fire rescue officials are warning revelers: This year’s invasion may also include a battle against the elements.

Rough waters, high seas, and gale force winds — meaning winds of 39 to 54 mph — are expected Saturday.

"That means that it's going to be windy. The seas are going to be elevated. So, if you have a small vessel, you can expect to be tossed around," Tampa Fire Rescue Special Operations Division Chief Robert Collins said. "And when we're talking about the mosquito fleet — that's those small vessels that like to tag along with the flotilla — the biggest danger there is bumping into each other. And you can essentially have crashes on the water. And that’s what we want to avoid."

Collins described ‘small vessels’ as recreational boats under 28 feet.

Due to the weather, the pirates have already shortened the flotilla route, which won’t be going out into Hillsborough Bay like normal.

Instead, Gasparilla organizers say it will start close to the Seddon Channel – which eliminates any travel across open waters — and then it’ll do what it normally does: Move through the channel between Davis and Harbour Islands to the Convention Center.

The mayor is still expected to surrender the key to the city around 1 p.m., following tradition.

"If you're boating, all the other safety precautions are still in place. Make sure you have life vests for everyone who's on the vessel. Make sure if you're driving the vessel, you're not consuming alcohol. Make sure that your vessel isn't overloaded with the proper number of people there. So, all those precautions still apply," Collins added. "But we want to make sure again, when you add in the extra weather and those factors, you could have a disaster there, especially when you have that many vessels in a small area with bad weather."

What they're saying:

Law enforcement will be watching for driving and boating under the influence. Last year, Tampa police told FOX 13 they made 10 DUI arrests and 5 BUI arrests.