State gives Hillsborough County School District until Friday to amend reopening plan

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran has given the Hillsborough County School District until Friday to reverse course on their plan to reopen classes only online, lest they risk losing out on certain state funding.

Superintendent Addison Davis says the state‘s reaction is not entirely surprising. The district’s attorneys are now going over their options.

Corcoran has said they have three options: Scrap the online start and go back to their original, state-approved plan that included online or in-person classes, submit a new plan that provides data for every school they’d like to keep closed along with explanations for why, or continue on and risk jeopardizing state funding.

In a scathing rebuke to the Hillsborough School Board’s vote last week, Corcoran said the district is in violation of the plan the state already approved.

He also said the district needs to “follow the law” and reopen schools this month for classes five days a week, as mandated by an executive order issued by Corcoran in July.

The order also instructs districts to follow the advice of state and local health officials, as well as executive orders issued by Governor DeSantis. Superintendent Addison Davis says the school board was doing just that last week when they voted to start the school year online. He says the board, “made an informed decision after receiving data and hearing from the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, along with hearing the advice of other local infectious disease and public health authorities.”

The Florida Education Association, who's also suing the state over their mandate, says Corcoran has no right to tell Hillsborough school board members they can’t decide what’s best for their own schools.

“They know what the positivity rate is, they know what community spread is, they know that they are not yet prepared to have in-person teaching, and so if they made that decision, they should be able to make that decision without the threat of punitive measures from the commissioner of education,” said FEA President Frederick Ingram.

