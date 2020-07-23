Hillsborough County leaders vote to delay first day of school until Aug. 24

School board members in Hillsborough County voted Thursday to join several other local districts and delay the start of the new school year.

Last week, Superintendent Addison Davis recommended pushing back the start date by two weeks to August 24. The first day of school was scheduled for August 10.

On Wednesday, the Citrus County School District became the latest county to vote to delay the start of its school year. The first day of school was postponed to August 20.

Five other local school districts have already pushed back their start dates: Hernando, Manatee, Polk, Pasco and Sarasota.

Hernando County schools will delay the start date to August 31.

Manatee County opted to push the first day of classes back by one week, starting on August 17.

In Polk County, school board members moved their start date back by two weeks to August 24.

Pasco County leaders voted Tuesday night to push back the first day of school to August 24, as well.

Over in Sarasota County, school leaders pushed back the reopening date to August 31.

Pinellas County is scheduled to vote on a proposed August 24 start date at their meeting next week.

