'Stay sober and don't be an idiot:' advice to keep you safe on Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Agencies like the Sarasota County Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard will be monitoring our waterways this weekend. Boaters are encouraged to have enough life jackets on board boats. You are also encouraged to have a satellite phone and engine cut off switch.



Memorial Day weekend means the unofficial start of summer.

You can expect everything from our beaches to our waterways to be packed.

With those extra crowds, first responders are reminding residents and visitors to take some extra precautions.

It’s the perfect day to be out on the water, but on Memorial Day, Teddy Moser and his friends will be avoiding it.

What they're saying:

"There’s too many crazy people out here. A lot of people don’t know how to drive a boat and mixing that with alcohol isn’t the best thing. Staying off the water, gonna find something to do on land and hopefully have a good time," he said.

As they soak up their time in the sun, Moser has this advice.

"Have a sober driver and don’t be an idiot," he said.

It’s no secret, Memorial Day weekend is expected to draw large numbers of boaters across the state.

"There’s over a million registered power boats in the state of Florida and probably double that people paddling. Enjoy that boating lifestyle. We just want you to do it safely," said Capt. Peg Phillips the Executive Director of National Safe Boating council.

OTHER NEWS: Clearwater woman accused of beating puppy, dousing with pickle juice and hot sauce

Agencies like the Sarasota County Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard will be out monitoring the waterways.

"Boat accidents, people missing in the water, people having problems, all those things are just with the increased amount of traffic and people out on the water. Those are the things that bother us," said Assistant Chief Tim Dorsey of the Sarasota County Fire Department.

That’s why it’s smart to be prepared.

Why you should care:

Make sure there are enough life jackets for everyone on board.

Having an engine cut off switch could save you from a runaway boat if you fall overboard.

Things like a satellite phone can protect you when you’re offshore.

A PLD, or personal locating device, when activated, sends a signal to satellites which notifies the Coast Guard of a distress signal.

"You don’t want to be wishing for it when you are 50 miles offshore floating in the water with a life jacket on. Having those safety equipment is always key," said Chief Derek Waters with the U.S. Coast Guard.

You can have fun, but try not to over do it with alcohol.

Just get home safely.

"We want everybody to have fun, but remember a safe day on the water is a perfect day on the water," said Phillips.

The Source: FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon conducted the interviews for this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: