Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory hosts World Drumming Summer Camp

The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory has become the epicenter of rhythmic excitement this summer, as the renowned institution hosted its annual World Drumming Summer Camp.

Amid the vibrant backdrop of Tampa’s cultural scene, young enthusiasts and seasoned musicians alike converged to delve into the mesmerizing world of drumming traditions from across the globe.

"These traditions are thousands of years old. So the traditions of drum come from the rhythm of heartbeat," said Fred Johnson, resident artist at the Straz Center who instructed the World Drumming Summer Camp.

The camp, which ran from July 15 to Aug. 5, witnessed an influx of aspiring percussionists eager to refine their skills and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of global rhythms.

"The language of the drum is with the hands. We teach them how to shape the hand, where to place the hand, where to drop the hand on the drum," explained Johnson.

Led by a team of accomplished drumming instructors, the World Drumming Summer Camp offered a comprehensive curriculum that spanned various cultural drumming techniques and styles. From African djembe beats to South American samba rhythms, participants were treated to an unparalleled musical journey that transcended geographical boundaries.

The camp’s interactive sessions not only honed technical proficiency but also fostered a deep appreciation for diverse musical heritage.

Cultural drumming techniques and styles were taught by Fred Johnson.

Through hands-on drumming workshops, collaborative performances, and insightful discussions, attendees developed a heightened sense of cultural awareness and a shared passion for the universal language of rhythm.

"Whether they ever place their hands on a drum again. They'll remember that they had an experience with others that may be didn't look like them. Maybe look different for them, but they came together, and they play music together," shared Johnson. "They listen to each other they laugh together they created community, and they learned about the stories of the world, and will always remember that everyone's story is an important story, most importantly their stories important."

With the final showcase dazzling an enthusiastic audience, the World Drumming Summer Camp at Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory stood as a testament to the power of music in uniting individuals from all walks of life.

As the beats reverberated through the halls, it was evident that this annual event had not only enriched musical skills but had also forged lasting connections and a lifelong love for the art of drumming.