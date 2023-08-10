Bay Area students go back to school

Thursday is a big day for many students across the Bay Area as they head back to class.

Children in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands and Hardee Counties will start a new school year on Thursday. Those in Polk County head back to school on Friday, while Hernando County students get a few more days of summer and head back on Monday, August 14.

The 2023/2024 school year is beginning with a shortage of teachers and bus drivers in many counties.

The state’s largest teacher’s union says Florida is facing one of the country’s worst teacher shortages.

Recently, Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, said there are roughly 8,000 teachers and 6,000 support staff vacancies across the state.

However, in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties, the number of teacher vacancies is down from what it was last year.

Pinellas County School leaders say they’ve put a dent in the bus driver shortage and cut it nearly in half in just a few months.

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis signed 18 new education laws impacting Florida public schools, including one that bans the use of cell phones in classrooms unless a teacher has approved them for a specific educational purpose.

Other notable changes to schools across the state include rules regarding personal pronouns and expanded a ban on the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation to all grade levels.

The board also approved rules requiring schools to have exclusive male and female bathrooms, a unisex bathroom and mandated parental permission for school activities.

The board also approved new guidelines for African American history. Critics accused the curriculum of whitewashing topics like slavery and racism. However, board members agreed the rules set clear expectations for teachers while ensuring some of the more challenging and sensitive topics are taught at the appropriate grade levels.

School districts are also required to have a social media awareness curriculum.

It’s up to school boards and superintendents to ensure schools comply at the start of the school year.