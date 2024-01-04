String of golf cart thefts across Bay Area have owners on alert: ‘I was shocked’

Golf carts may be a great way to get around in many Bay Area communities, but an increase in theft has police urging owners to protect the vehicles as they would a car.

On Tuesday night, a golf cart parked outside of Skip’s Restaurant in downtown Dunedin was stolen in plain sight.

"I was shocked, right out front of a business… people were probably walking by and didn’t notice anything… that’s the scary part. Take nothing for granted. You hear about theft all over the place," said Chad Freeman, of Dunedin Goes Carting.

Golf carts can cost as much as $15,000 and can be easy to steal.

FOX 13 spoke on the phone with the owner of the stolen vehicle who said any ‘Easy-Go RXV’ key could have worked to steal it.

Freeman stresses getting a more secure key.

"Each brand of golf cart has a key that will work in any other golf cart, so many have moved to unique or private keys which will only work for your golf cart, which is highly recommended," says Freeman. "Theft is out there, so be cognizant of your stereo equipment too if it’s not mounted-- that’s the other thing we hear about a lot."

The Bradenton Police Department also posted a warning to keep golf carts safe this week, after a stealing spree from a mobile home community in December. But BPD says it is rare.

"It was really unusual in a week, five golf carts taken from the same community in west Bradenton. That’s why we put out an alert," Meredith Frameli, spokesperson for BPD explained. "We have from time to time a scooter or electric bike [stolen], but it is unusual to see golf car thefts in our community."

Frameli stressed to keep it stored in a garage if you are able or get the unique keys to prevent theft.

Investigators also recommend securing the golf cart with a steering wheel lock and installing a GPS that allows you to track where the cart is located if someone steals it. They also say it’s important to have security cameras and motion lights at your home or business.