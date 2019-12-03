Students reap benefits of recreation center remodel

The Rey Park Recreation Center is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to Rebuilding Together, an organization that preserves, revitalizes and repairs homes of those in need.

"We painted all the walls," said Rebuilding Together's Brandy Canada-Williams. "We replaced the trim. We're in the process of getting rid of and exposing all the broken items that were here at this facility."

"We are an affiliate of a national network that provides resident repairs and rehab services to low-income families," said Rebuilding Together Executive Director Jose Garcia.

They started the endeavor 19 years ago.

"We grew from there, from a small budget of $50,000 to a budget of 5 million this year," Garcia explained.

The organization is funded through public and private donors. Bank of America just awarded them $200,000.

Advertisement

"We're looking forward to replacing roofs, we're looking forward to doing more construction work," Garcia said. “New construction.”

It creates a much-needed oasis for the Rey Park Recreation Center’s after-school program.

"They come here they have supervision,” Canada-Williams said. “They have snacks. They are able to do their homework get tutoring assistant if needed.”

Rebuilding Together is making a big impact in the lives of their community.

