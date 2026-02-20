Tampa rolls out new pedestrian safety improvements in Ybor City after deadly crash

The Brief Tampa is adding new pedestrian safety measures in Ybor City months after a deadly crash on 7th Avenue. Changes include lower speed limits, more patrols, added bollards and narrowing Nebraska Avenue. Officials are not moving forward with closing 7th Avenue to vehicle traffic due to mixed public opinion.



Tampa leaders are moving forward with new pedestrian safety improvements in Ybor City, just months after a speeding driver crashed into a crowd along 7th Avenue, killing several people.

City officials say the goal is to reduce driver speeds and add stronger physical protections for pedestrians in the busy entertainment district.

Several safety measures are already underway:

Tampa Police have increased patrol units in Ybor City.

The speed limit along 7th Avenue has been lowered to 25 miles per hour.

Additional four-way stops have been installed.

More safety bollards are being added to protect sidewalks in high-traffic areas.

Crews will begin narrowing Nebraska Avenue as it approaches Ybor over the next two weeks.

Transportation officials say roadway width directly impacts how fast drivers travel. By narrowing lanes on Nebraska Avenue — the route the driver took before the fatal crash last fall — the city hopes to slow vehicles before they reach 7th Avenue.

Plans include adding more on-street parking spaces and bus bays to naturally tighten the roadway.

Officials say some measures, such as raised sidewalks, are still being evaluated.

Some community members have advocated for making 7th Avenue a pedestrian-only zone to improve safety.

However, city officials say business owners expressed concern that limiting vehicle access could negatively impact commerce in the historic district.

What they're saying:

Transportation Services Director Adam Purcell said closing 7th Avenue to vehicle traffic was discussed but is not being pursued.

"That’s not something that we saw a lot of support with at the public meeting," Purcell said. "It was kind of a split public opinion on that. Some of the business owners, when we talked about any kind of closure or inhibiting traffic access to 7th Avenue, there was pushback because of fear of damage to business."

The backstory:

The safety push comes after a speeding driver crashed into a crowd along 7th Avenue last fall, killing four people and injuring several others.

The crash sparked renewed concerns about pedestrian safety in one of Tampa’s most popular nightlife destinations.

The city is also in the middle of a 14-block rebricking project along 7th Avenue. While aimed at restoring the district’s historic character, officials say brick roadways can also help reduce vehicle speeds.

Ybor City draws thousands of visitors each week. City leaders say balancing pedestrian safety with business access is critical to preventing another tragedy while maintaining the area’s economic vitality.

What's next:

Over the next two weeks, roadway narrowing work will begin on Nebraska Avenue.

Officials say they will continue evaluating additional traffic-calming options, including raised sidewalks and potentially lowering speed limits further.