Stunt show at Florida State Fair is a ‘wheelie’ good time

While you’re at the Florida State Fair, there is a show that can get your adrenaline pumping.

You might recognize Bello, and his very tall hair, from America’s Got Talent. Bello is an amazingly talented fellow, always putting on fantastic shows that merge clowning with acrobatics and death-defying feats.

He’s doing a special, family-friendly stunt show at the Florida State Fair with daily shows – three a day – through Feb. 17.

