Submerged car found in Lake Martha may belong to missing man

Police in Winter Haven say a car spotted underwater in Lake Martha matches the description of one belonging to a man missing since August.

It was back on the morning of August 11 when Densley Brown left his Palmetto Avenue home in his blue Hyundai Sonata. From the road, police say, the 64-year-old called his daughter to tell her he was headed to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.

Brown never made it, though, and detectives were never able to find him or the car.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a boater reported seeing a submerged vehicle in Lake Martha. Police now say that vehicle matches the description of Brown’s car.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Winter Haven detectives are investigating. There was no immediate word if Brown had been located with the car, but they say they’ve notified his family of the news.