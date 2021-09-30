Winter Haven police searching for man missing since August after telling family he was headed to hospital

article

Detectives in Winter Haven are continuing to search for 64-year-old Densley Brown, who family members last heard from on August 11 around 7:45 a.m.

Police say Brown told his daughter over the telephone that he was going to a hospital because he was having chest pains.

He left his Palmetto Ave. home in a 2010 Blue Hyundai Sonata with a Florida vanity tag "MSSUPA".

He didn't indicate which hospital, but all Bay area hospitals have been checked and there are no records of him being at any of them, according to police.

Detectives say multiple attempts to find Brown have been unsuccessful. There hasn’t been any activity on his accounts and his vehicle has not been reported on any toll roads in the state.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071.

