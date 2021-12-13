Tampa Fire Rescue: Sulphur Springs residents no longer need to 'shelter in place' due to gas leak

article

A natural gas leak in the Sulphur Springs area led Tampa Fire Rescue to briefly ask residents to "shelter in place."

Firefighters said the leak was in the area of 10th Street between East Juneau Street and East Sitka Street.

Tampa Fire Rescue had asked all residents on that block to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution" as they worked on the leak.

About 20 minutes later, firefighters said residents no longer needed to shelter in their homes since the leak had been mitigated and the scene had been turned over to TECO.