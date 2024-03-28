Summer Camp Week: City of Tampa prioritizes teen programs for summer break

The City of Tampa makes a point to keep teens engaged and productive during school breaks, but all ages are welcome for summer break.

"It’s absolutely amazing, and I think that the parents enjoy it. I know the children enjoy do," says Programming and Park Maintenance Manager Regina Mcbride-Smith.

From flag football to fishing, the Tampa Parks and Recreation summer programs are non-stop fun.

"The traditional camp registration starts on Monday, April 22nd," says Mcbride-Smith. "Those are full-day camps."

Lunch and snacks are provided by Feeding Tampa Bay. Tampa summer programs offer a wide drop-off and pick-up window for parents and guardians, with camp facilities opening at 7:30am.

"From there, they break into their groups and they go to their different sessions just like a classroom would be," says Mcbride-Smith. "They may have cooking class going on, they may have youth sports going on, they may have arts & crafts going on,"

And counselors keep campers busy all day long across various locations.

"We do field trips like swimming, and we take them to our local beautiful parks, and some other places," Mcbride-Smith explains. "They like to go skating, they like to go bowling. Just different things all throughout the day to keep them busy from the time they get there to the time they leave to go home."

Tampa summer programs also include specialty camps, with students getting to focus on a sport or activity of their choosing.

"Specialty campers are working on technique. Spending the bulk of that time actually honing in on that particular skill set," says Mcbride-Smith, "If it’s rowing they’re going to be doing a lot of that, they’re going to talk about what it takes in order to be able to row, and the training that goes along with it."

Tampa youth camps serve students aged 5 to 12 years old, but that doesn’t mean teenagers are left out.

Mcbride-Smith said the Stay and Play Program is an extended program for teenagers, and its at 9 locations throughout Tampa. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, seven nights a week.

She knows how important it is to keep teenagers engaged when the structure of a school day isn’t there.

"It is extremely important that we find programs and activities that not only keep them busy but helps them to stay engaged and to work, you know, as part of a team and to be a part of a group of kids who grow together and learn together, and who play together."

Registration for traditional camps opens on April 15th, and for specialty camps registration happens one week later, on the 22nd.

All campers must have a valid Tampa Recreation card to register for summer camp. Recreation cards cost $15 for kids aged 5 to 12, but they’re free to Tampa teens aged 13 to 19.

For more information on Tampa Parks and Recreation summer programs, click here.