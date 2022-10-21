SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides

After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months.

The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations, including stops at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district, and St. Pete Beach.

It officially opened Friday morning. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Thursday with the SunRunner doing the honors of driving through a ribbon at one of the new stations – marking the grand opening.

The buses will run every 15 minutes, seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight. It is free for the first six months, then it will cost riders $2.25 for one-way trips or $5 for a day pass. A one-day group pass for up to five people is just $10. Kids who are 8 years old or younger can ride for free.

There are 30 stations between downtown St. Pete and the beach.

You won't be able to pay with cash, so riders must download the Flamingo app or pick up a card at transit centers in the area. The first 500 riders Friday will get a gold card with discounts to local businesses along the route.

The buses also have WiFi and charging units. Each station has a digital sign that updates riders on when the next bus will arrive. You can also download the Transit App, put in your destination and find the station you need to go to while tracking the SunRunner’s arrival.

According to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, the new SunRunner – which has its own lane – will alleviate traffic and free up parking. It's the first of its kind in the region.

Mayor Ken Welch said it is a chance to get ahead of St. Petersburg's growing population.

"SunRunner will enhance St. Petersburg and the Central Avenue corridor and connect our downtown with our wonderful beach communities, enabling visitors to move efficiently around our entire community," he explained. "The journey is just beginning though. This service will be here for decades and will be the model for more enhanced transit options in St. Petersburg and the region as a whole."

The Federal Transition Administration contributed about $21.8 million to help build the SunRunners. FDOT provided 25% of the funding, while PSTA and the City of St. Pete split the remaining costs.

