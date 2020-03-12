Supervisor of Elections in Tampa Bay are making polling location changes due to coronavirus

Early voting is underway ahead of Florida’s Primary on March 17, but at the same time, officials on every level have been announcing changes to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus -- that includes changing polling locations.

Supervisor of Elections across the Bay Area have announced changes from polling places, such as assisted living facilities where the elderly could be particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Here’s an ongoing list of polling location changes:

Hillsborough County

Precinct 906

Sun City Center Florida Room (previously at Sun Towers, a retirement community, which is no longer open to outside visitors)

1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573

Other non-coronavirus polling changes can viewed below:

Hillsborough County voters, for more information, head over to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Pinellas County

Precinct 201

Pinellas Community Church (previously Addington Place at College Harbor)

5501 31 St. S., St. Petersburg, Fl 33712

Precinct 342

Christ Presbyterian Church (previously Elmcroft of Pinecrest)

3115 Dryer Ave., Largo 33770

Precinct 529

Dunedin Assembly of God Church (previously Mease Manor)

885 Lake Haven Rd., Dunedin 34698

Precinct 256/264

Starkey Road Baptist Church (previously Palm Garden of Largo)

8800 Starkey Rd., Seminole 33777

Precinct 629

Bethel Lutheran Church (previously Stratford Court)

3166 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater 33761

Precinct 326

Largo Feed Store (previously The Barrington Retirement Community)

295 Central Park Dr., Largo 33761

Precinct 102

Bay Vista Recreation Center (previously Westminster Suncoast)

7000 4 St. S., St. Petersburg 33705

Precinct 631

Highland Lakes Club (previously Coral Oaks)

3300 MacGregor Dr., Palm Harbor 34684

Pinellas County voters, for more information, head over to the Supervisor of Elections website.

This list will be updated as information is provided.