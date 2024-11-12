Support group offered for Bay Area beach businesses impacted by hurricanes

Some Tampa Bay area residents lost so much during the hurricanes this year that they don't know where to start building back. Now, there's a support group for beach business people to talk about what's happened to their businesses, their lives and their futures.

Hundreds of businesses were damaged, and thousands of workers discovered that their jobs – at least temporarily – were taken by the storm.

"If they're working for someone and the company isn't there, what do they do?" asked group member Denise Macleod, who is the owner of Success Printing and Promotions. "Without them, we don't have a livelihood."

She's a member of the support group sponsored by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. Group members don’t just talk business, but also about what they went through personally when the storms hit.

"Well, I'm in four feet of salt sewer water trying to do whatever I can," Macleod told her mother on the phone.

Kelly Moser, a business coach who facilitates the support group, told his story from the storms. He grabbed his wife and toddler and headed for the bridge on foot. His car was flooded.

"The hardest part is walking over the bridge thinking I'm homeless, without a vehicle, all my material things are gone," he said.

Damage varied from town to town along the coast. Sunset Beach was particularly hard hit. Some wonder if they'll ever dig out. Clearwater officials announced the reopening of the beach on October 29.

The mayor asked visitors to pardon the ongoing clean-up.

"Come over for a sunset, have dinner, help the folks here," Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said.

There’s so much to talk about: If you own a home on the beach, and it's damaged, are you able to build it back?

"The dilemma here is that not every resident can afford to do that," said Simon Amesbury, the general contractor with Alair Homes, who was part of the group.

The storms brought so many problems, but they also managed to make us appreciate the simplest things.

"A charge for your cell phone, being able to make coffee," remembered Macleod.

It may take a long time to fully build back our beaches, but some in the group said they're on board even after having lost everything.

"That life I used to know is dead and gone," said Moser. "The new normal is coming."

"I hope when it all comes back, we take something with us," said Macleod.

Something positive she hopes: She says as bad as the storms were, they afforded her new appreciation and wisdom. And after living on the beaches for 20 years, she now has a new hurricane plan.

"I will evacuate every single time now," she laughed.

The Beach Business Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Undertow Beach Bar at 3850 Gulf Boulevard St. Pete Beach. For information on joining, contact Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce at 727-360-6957.

