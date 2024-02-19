Surveillance camera audio captures Largo double-homicide, victims identified: Deputies

Two brothers were found dead inside a home in unincorporated Largo after never showing up for a family vacation, according to officials.

On Friday, deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau say they responded to 7981 Smoketree Court to check the welfare of 61-year-old James McKinley Barber, Sr. (James Sr.) and 62-year-old Wesley Barber.

Family members were concerned after the brothers failed to show up for a family vacation, according to investigators.

RELATED: Police identify Largo double-homicide victims; suspect arrested

Authorities say Wesley Barber was visiting James Sr. and James McKinley Barber, Jr. (James Jr.), from Kentucky before leaving for the vacation. James Jr. was supposed to stay behind and take care of the family dog, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say family members tried to contact James Sr. and Wesley Barber several times by phone, but could not reach them.

The family was even more worried after going to James Sr.'s home and seeing his car in the driveway with the trunk open, according to officials.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives say the family told them that they were concerned because of James Jr.'s mental health history and that they knew there was a gun in the house.

When deputies went to the home, they say there was blood coming from under the front door. Authorities say both James Sr. and Wesley Barber had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, they discovered surveillance camera audio that captured the murders.

READ: 61-year-old man shot, Highlands County deputies investigating death

Just after 6 a.m., multiple gunshots can be heard in the audio, according to deputies. Afterward, a subject who was identified as James Jr. can be heard yelling, "EXPLETIVE you. EXPLETIVE you. Dead EXPLETIVE don't give a EXPLETIVE, bro."

James Jr. fled the scene before law enforcement arrived but was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

James Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is pending transfer back to Pinellas County, according to PCSO.

Officials say the victims' next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter