Survivor inspires self-defense classes at YouFit
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area gym is equipping women with tools to defend themselves and teaching them how to fight back after one of its members was attacked while working out.
Nashali Alma fought back after a man grabbed her in her apartment gym in January.
Alma’s story inspired the class now being organized by YouFit Gyms across their locations.
In Tampa, self-defense expert and owner of Krav Maga South Tampa Jason Bleisten will be teaching the approximately one hour class.
