Suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Gulfport

article

Police arrested Kyle South, 34, after he allegedly fired several gunshots into a Gulfport home and then barricaded himself and refused to exit, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Police say officers were called to a home at 1208 55th Street South Friday night for a report of an armed person.

The victim called 911 and said South fired several rounds into their home.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to assist after South barricaded himself and refused to exit.

Deputies assigned to the Negotiator Response Team made contact with South who surrendered peacefully and uninjured after a nearly five-hour stand-off.

South faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Advertisement

The victim was uninjured and the incident is under investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app