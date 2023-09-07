Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Playhouse Gentleman's Club: HCSO

article

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened at the Playhouse Gentleman's Club in Tampa early Monday morning, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said detectives identified Alfonso Howard, 23, as one of the suspects connected to the shooting and arrested him Thursday.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the club at around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was found with upper body trauma and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

No witnesses were found at the scene after shots were fired in the area, according to the sheriff's office.

Howard was booked into the Orient Road Jail on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. HCSO officials said he has not been charged with the murder. Deputies have not said if they've identified any other suspects.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.