Suspect arrested for vandalizing state senator’s district office in Zephyrhills: Police

The Brief A suspect was arrested on a criminal mischief charge for vandalizing State Senator Danny Burgess' office in Zephyrhills. Police responded after the incident on Friday and said there was visible damage to the building. Burgess posted a picture on social media that showed a busted window.



A suspect was arrested Monday for vandalizing State Senator Danny Burgess' office in Zephyrhills on Friday, according to officers.

The Zephyrhills Police Department said Chase Swinson, 30, was arrested for criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, after causing property damage to the senator's district office, located at 38507 5th Avenue.

READ: Florida man forced to strip down to his underwear fights armed kidnapper to escape ‘terrifying ordeal’: HCSO

Dig deeper:

Officers responded to the incident on Friday, March 21, and they said they found visible damage to the building. Burgess posted a picture of a busted window on Friday showing the damage done during the incident.

What they're saying:

"Thankfully, no one was injured," Burgess said in a Facebook post on Friday. "In our great state, there is zero tolerance for hateful actions like this. We all have a right to speak freely and protest peacefully, but we draw the line at violence."

What we know:

Zephyrhills police said they further investigated the incident and identified Swinson as the suspect. Swinson did cooperate with investigators and was taken into custody without incident, according to the police department.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Burgess and his staff weren't at the office when the incident happened, and there were no reported injuries by law enforcement. Swinson was taken to the Pasco County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how they were able to determine that Swinson was involved.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Zephyrhills Police Department and State Senator Danny Burgess.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: