Suspect in Floral City armed robbery arrested after chase with deputies: CCSO

The Brief A man is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery at a Citrus County liquor store Thursday afternoon. The suspect identified in the armed robbery was also involved in a chase with deputies involving a stolen car. He's now facing 10 charges after the incident.



A man is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery at a Citrus County liquor store Thursday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Trevor Kilpatrick, 33, was identified as the suspect involved in the armed robbery after a chase involving a stolen car.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The backstory:

Deputies responded to an armed robbery after receiving reports that a masked suspect was inside the Liquor Plus Store in Floral City, wearing a hoodie and brandishing a weapon while demanding money and cigarettes. According to officials, Kilpatrick ran off across US 41 into the woods nearby after the robbery.

Dig deeper:

Minutes later, though, a K9 deputy patrolling nearby saw a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier this week, CCSO said. When deputies tried conducting a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off, leading them on a chase down East Trails End Road.

Booking photo of Trevor Kilpatrick. Courtesy: Citrus County Detention Center.

Investigators said the suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle, causing it to "leave the roadway." That's when authorities said Kilpatrick ran off into the woods.

READ: Man who tried to kill ex-girlfriend & killed her dog headed to prison

The K9 deputy caught up with the suspect after that, and ended up using his taser after he physically resisted the deputy.

After Kilpatrick's arrest, deputies said they discovered that he was the same suspect involved in the armed robbery. They said they found evidence in the vehicle, which included the stolen money, cigarettes and clothing that matched the robber's description.

What's next:

Kilpatrick is now facing a slew of charges, including:

Robbery with a firearm Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Grand theft of a firearm Grand theft of a motor vehicle Grand theft Resisting a law enforcement officer with violence Fleeing and eluding Burglary of a dwelling Driving with a suspended or revoked license Petit theft

He's being held at the Citrus County Detention Center without bond.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: