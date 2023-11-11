Suspect in Bradenton double homicide identified as victim's son: Deputies

article

A man and woman were found dead in a Bradenton mobile home on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Detectives say they responded to the Arbor Terrace RV Park located at 55th Avenue Terrace West around 12:05 p.m.

Manatee County deputies received a report of a disturbance in a mobile home when a woman was heard crying for help, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS: Double homicide investigation underway in Bradenton RV park: Authorities

Deputies say they found the victims, who were later identified as 62-year-old Patricia Matejcek and her boyfriend 55-year-old Sean Harrison Sr., dead on the floor inside the mobile home.

"This was certainly a horrible scene here," said Randy Warren, a spokesman for MCSO. "Two people had been killed. It was a very gruesome type scene."

Both victims lived in the home, according to MCSO.

READ: Man charged with first degree murder after deadly shooting in Brandon: Deputies

Shortly after their arrival, deputies say they saw another man running away. Deputies and the sheriff's office's K-9 unit found the man in a parking lot outside a shopping center along 14th Street West.

He was identified as 36-year-old Thomas Matejcek, the son of Patrica Matejcek, according to deputies. Authorities say he was taken into custody.

Detectives have charged 36-year-old Thomas Matejcek with two counts of second-degree murder.

Neighbors who knew the victims spoke to FOX 13 and expressed their shock after hearing the news.

"They were really friendly," Javier Rivera, a neighbor, said. "I mean, they were very friendly and never came out of the house. They were always inside of the house."