Suspect killed by homeowner in Lithia home invasion, deputies say

Two men broke into a Lithia home late Wednesday night -- and for one it cost him his life, according to Hillsborough County deputies, after the homeowners defended themselves. Deputies say they are continuing to search for the second suspect who fled before they arrived.

Deputies responded to the home in the 100 block of Old Welcome Road around 8:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible home invasion. Investigators said the two suspects broke into the home and started making demands to the two homeowners. They did not say what those demands were.

Officials said the suspects attacked the male homeowner and pistol-whipped him. As that was occuring, the female grabbed a gun and fired one shot, which struck one of the two intruders. Both fled, but the wounded suspect was found dead in a ditch, deputies said.

The second suspect ran from the home and deputies have been searching for him.

The male homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. Deputies said they don't believe the home invasion was random. They said the intruders and homeowners likely knew each other. A possible motive for the home invasion remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

