Suspect shoots at sergeant after pit maneuver on I-95, FHP says

The Brief A suspect shot at a sergeant after a pit maneuver on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. After backup arrived, a brief standoff ensued before the suspect was taken into custody. No law enforcement members were injured during the incident.



After driving away from deputies in Hillsborough County during an attempted traffic stop, a Miami Gardens man was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie by FHP.

The 29-year-old suspect left Hillsborough County in his 2024 silver Mitsubishi Outlander at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and that is when FHP says they began their pursuit.

What we know:

FHP says that a sergeant attempted to stop the suspect on I-95 and, a short time later, a pit maneuver was conducted.

Once the suspect's Mitsubishi Outlander came to a stop, he started shooting at the sergeant.

After backup arrived, a brief standoff ensued before the suspect was taken into custody.

No law enforcement members were injured during the incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that this all began on Saturday evening, around 8 p.m. when deputies responded to a dispute following reports of a man with a gun.

READ: Domestic dispute turns to gunfire, killing 1 man in Tampa: TPD

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: