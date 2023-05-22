Suspect shot, killed by deputies after raising handgun, barricading inside Sebring home: Investigators

article

A suspect who raised a hand gun at law enforcement and barricaded himself inside a Sebring home was shot and killed Monday afternoon, deputies said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said deputies were trying to contact 63-year-old Bradley Begens when they showed up to the home on Concord Street in the Spring Lake area.

Begens had multiple arrest warrants dating back to October 2022 and was a fugitive sex offender, according to investigators.

The suspect was seen inside the home by deputies, which is when they secured the perimeter of the home and called for back up units, officials said. After authorities got a search warrant for the home, deputies said they made multiple attempts to make contact with anyone inside.

Highlands County deputies said they eventually breached the front door at around 2:45 p.m. and went inside the home. They searched the home, and after finding a locked bedroom door, investigators said multiple attempts were made to get Begens to surrender peacefully.

Authorities said they eventually forced their way into the bedroom and found Begens hiding in a closet. According to deputies, he refused to show his hands or surrender, so a K-9 was deployed.

That's when Begens raised a handgun, and deputies fired several rounds, shooting him, the sheriff's office said. Despite life-saving measures, officials said the suspect died at the home.

Investigators said they also found 60-year-old Doreen Turner hiding in the closet. She wasn't injured in the deputy-involved shooting, but was taken into custody on a second-degree felony murder and resisting arrest with violence charges, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed what the felony murder charge is connected to.

Deputies and the K-9 were not injured in the shooting, but department officials said all that were involved have been placed on administrative leave. The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is taking the lead on the deputy-involved shooting.