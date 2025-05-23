Suspect in Sun City Center homicide arrested six month later: Deputies
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - More than six months after a Sun City Center homicide, a suspect is behind bars facing several charges.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Malachi Higgs, 18, in connection with the death of Brandon Clark, 18.
Booking photo of Malachi Higgs. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Deputies said they responded just before 10:45 p.m. on November 10, 2024, to the 7200 block of Camp Island Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. Once at the scene, deputies said they found Clark dead from a gunshot wound.
At the time, detectives said they determined an altercation between a group of people led to gunfire outside the community center in that area.
Pictured: Crime scene of the Sun City Center shooting that left 18-year-old Brandon Clark dead.
Dig deeper:
Detectives have since been investigating the case and said Higgs was identified as the suspect responsible for Clark's death.
He was taken into custody on Friday on a slew of charges, which include first-degree murder while engaged in a robbery, robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon (less than $750), carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm, HCSO said.
