Suspect in Tampa 7-Eleven shooting arrested in Tennessee

The Brief The Tampa Police Department says Larenzo Smith, 30, has been arrested days after a shooting at a 7-Eleven. Police say Smith shot a man who intervened in a disturbance between Smith and a woman early Monday. Smith was caught in Memphis, Tennessee, according to TPD.



Tampa police say the suspect in a shooting at a convenience store that left a man hurt earlier this week has been arrested in Memphis, Tennessee.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting happened early Monday at 7-Eleven at the corner of N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and W. Spruce St.

Investigators say a man and woman were involved in an altercation when another man stepped in, leading to a fight between the two men.

READ: Florida man charged in 'brutal' attack on landlord booked into jail

The man who intervened was shot in the upper leg, according to police, and remains in the hospital as of Friday.

TPD said Monday that the suspect left the scene in an SUV.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Larenzo Smith, 30, and worked with the Memphis Police Department along with U.S. Marshals to arrest him.

What's next:

Smith is being held in Memphis and is awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: