Suspected DUI driver accused of running from deadly ATV crash in Pasco County: FPH

A Spring Hill man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run ATV crash that took place Sunday night in Pasco County.

Troopers say 32-year-old Ford K. Perkins was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV around 8:45 p.m. on a private road behind a Sunoco Gas Station at 16621 Shady Hills Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Perkins began driving in circles and lost control of the ATV.

That’s when troopers said a 35-year-old Spring Hill man, who was in the front right passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped over. The ATV then ran over the man, according to FHP.

The man later died from his injuries.

Troopers say Perkins ran away from the crash site but was quickly found nearby.

Perkins was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with death.

A third person on the ATV was not injured in the crash.

