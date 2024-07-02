Suspected serial burglar arrested in Manatee County after being caught on camera

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 53-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after he was connected to multiple break-ins along Cortez Road and State Road 64 East in Manatee County, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Leslie S. Guthrie burglarized five businesses in three days. According to detectives, they began investigating similar burglaries on Wednesday when an unidentified man stole several hundred dollars from Judy's Restaurant and American Lock and Key in the 9500 block of Cortez Rd W.

The next morning, the sheriff's office says deputies responded to another burglary at Pup in a Tub (8108 Cortez Rd W.).

According to investigators, someone entered through the front door and tampered with the cash register. While deputies were still investigating that scene, officials say they learned that the nearby Mez Comics and Games (8208 Cortez Rd W.) had been broken into in a similar way.

During this break-in, deputies say surveillance cameras captured the suspect, later identified as Guthrie, inside the store.

On Saturday, deputies tracked Guthrie to a plaza in the 2800 block of SR 64 E. where he was seen casing businesses, according to MCSO.

Authorities say shortly after 2 a.m., an alarm came from 2852 SR 64 E, and there was visible damage at the business. According to detectives, they followed Guthrie to a nearby motel and arrested him without incident.

They found evidence in Guthrie's car and motel room. Investigators also got video from the business showing Guthrie inside wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he was arrested.

Guthrie was charged with five counts of burglary to an unoccupied structure.

The sheriff's office says he is suspected of committing other burglaries in Manatee County, and additional charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

