Sweet treats, sweet dreams: Ruskin couple's business funds IVF journey

The backstory:

Jared and Taylor Ramella, both with demanding full-time jobs, decided to start a business to fund their dream of having a child.

Jared, who became paralyzed in a 2014 motorcycle accident, wasn't sure he would ever have a family until he met Taylor.

Now, the couple face a new challenge: the high cost of IVF. The estimated price tag for their treatments is $28,000, and their insurance won't cover it.

The business began in March 2023 with Jared selling seasonal mangoes from their front porch.

Taylor then expanded the menu to include year-round items like cookies, brownies, jams, and fresh eggs. They set up a small shed behind their house, Ramella's Cottage Corner, which operates on an honor system.

Customers can pick up their treats and pay using a cash box or a QR code for digital payments. So far, the couple has saved $3,000 with the help of community support. They've found that sharing their personal story has been a powerful way to connect with customers and raise awareness about the challenges of infertility.

Dig deeper:

One cycle of IVF can take about two to three weeks and can be unsuccessful, requiring multiple attempts.

The average cost of one IVF cycle in the United States can range from $15,000 to $30,000.

Many insurance plans do not cover the procedure, leaving hopeful parents to find creative ways to afford the treatment.

Jared also has his own landscaping business, Oh My Lawn, which he started after his accident. He says that the challenges he faced taught him resilience, a trait he and Taylor are now applying to their new business venture and journey to parenthood.

What You Can Do

If you're in the Ruskin area and would like to support them, you can visit Ramella's Cottage Corner at 103 First Avenue Northwest, which is right behind the Lazy Gator restaurant.

Hours of Operation: Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The cottage offers a variety of treats, including a "triple chocolate Oreo brownie" and other baked goods, along with fresh eggs and jams.