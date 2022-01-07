Tampa adding two extra drive-through lanes at Al Barnes Park test site to reduce wait times

After some had to wait more than four hours for a COVID-19 test, the city of Tampa decided to add two more drive-through lanes at the Al Barnes Park.

Officials said it will reduce the wait time to around 40 minutes.

A view of lines at Al Barnes Park from earlier this week.

People looking for a test should be in line at Al Barnes Park by 6 p.m. at the latest -- that’s when Tampa police will close the site to the public for the day.

Wait times at the Al Lopez Park testing site on North Himes Avenue have remained around 40 minutes for the past two days. Both sites operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with lines closing to the public at 6 p.m. at Al Barnes.

You can get a rapid test or a PCR test for free, with no insurance required.

Each location has been averaging anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 tests daily.

