PHOTOS: Tampa apartment catches fire, 1 firefighter injured: HCFR

One firefighter from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was transported from the scene of a Tampa apartment fire on Monday morning, according to officials.

HCFR says the fire started at 8371 Sandstone Lake Dr. First responders received multiple calls just before 9 a.m. reporting that there was smoke and fire coming from a second floor apartment.

The first unit to arrive saw heavy smoke and flames, according to authorities.

According to firefighters, they stopped the fire from spreading and controlled the blaze within 20 minutes. Crews say they searched several apartments and found no occupants.

The firefighter who was transported from the scene is in stable condition, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

