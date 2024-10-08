Tampa Bay area families make final preparations, stock up ahead of Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tampa Bay area families make final preparations, stock up ahead of Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 8, 2024 5:53pm EDT
Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

Floridians stocking up ahead of Hurricane Milton

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer reports.

TAMPA, Fla. - Families across the Tampa Bay area made final preparations on Tuesday, as Hurricane Milton continued making its approach. For many, that meant figuring out what may be needed to survive for several days after the storm.

Hardware and grocery stores were packed throughout the day, with people buying wooden boards for their homes, along with last-minute food and water.

"The biggest thing is her," said Garret Revels of Brandon, referring to his young daughter. "I'm just trying to find snacks, crackers, bread, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches go a long way."

Hurricane Milton: County-by-county guide

"All you can do is the best you can do and hope for the best," said Phill Asher, who was helping a neighbor buy wood at Home Depot in Brandon to board his home.

FEMA recommended having two weeks’ worth of food on hand in case of an emergency following a major disaster. That could include canned goods, dry mixes, along with other items that may already be in a family's food pantry.

Hillsborough County emergency managers are making similar recommendations.

READ: Hurricane Milton: Understanding storm surge projections for Tampa Bay area

"Anything that would help you, from flashlights, candles, if you have a generator, that's great. Make sure you have enough fuel to run it," said Danny Alvarez, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. "These types of things that, if you've been here a long time, you should know what it is that you need."

Alvarez said he's hopeful families made their preparations early, with Milton coming on the heels of Hurricane Helene.

"The traffic makes me feel hopeful that people are taking this seriously, because this is going to be, as people are saying, a storm for the ages for our area," he said.

