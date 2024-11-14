Tampa Bay area veterans receive vehicles through 'Keys to Progress'

The nation marked Veterans Day earlier this week, but three Tampa Bay area veterans received the keys to a new vehicle on Thursday as part of Progressive's 12th annual Keys to Progress.

Vehicles were donated to Navy veteran Mike P. Reneus, Coast Guard veteran Marixa Calderon and Army veteran Carla Jo Williams. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that donates necessities to those in need, also received a car.

Reneus explained that with the disability he has, it is hard for him to get to his VA appointments and do things, including grocery shopping. The car will help him be able to get around better without so much agony and pain.

All the veterans expressed the special gift was life-changing, and they are grateful to now have stability.

"I did a lot of praying for a vehicle," Williams said. "I've been struggling with getting a vehicle and I had so many different doctor's appointments and having to get there by Lyft and Uber cost a lot. This has been a lifesaving chance for me and an opportunity, and all I can do is just thank God."

This program is Progressive's ongoing commitment to drive progress on the road by providing reliable transportation for veterans, military-related organizations and veteran-owned small business owners across the country.

Since 2013, the Keys to Progress program, with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, has donated more than 1,100 vehicles to veterans across the country.

