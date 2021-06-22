List: Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks and other Fourth of July celebrations for 2021

As celebrations return for Independence Day in 2021, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida.

Here's a list of where and when; look for your community. But be sure to check the date -- not all displays are on July 4.

TAMPA

Boom by the Bay: July 4

Mayor Jane Castor’s office says a boat parade and blessing of the fleet will start at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks from six different locations at dusk, including:

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (new since 2019)

Bayshore Boulevard (new since 2019)

Each site will have food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously, the city said. For more information visit, https://www.tampa.gov/events/boom.

CLEARWATER

Clearwater Celebrates America - At the Ballpark

July 4, 2021 7 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

BayCare Ballpark

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will end with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. (subject to change).

There will be a concert by The Black Honkeys Band, fun activities and giveaways for children of all ages. Food and adult drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark by calling (727) 712-7300 or online at mvp.tickets.com.

TREASURE ISLAND

July 4, 2021 9 p.m.

The City of Treasure Island will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show on the beach.

Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park, located at 10400 Gulf Blvd. Parking is available at Treasure Island Park for $20.

LARGO

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2021 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Indian Rocks Baptist Church is hosting a fireworks show. Limited on-site parking is $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

SAFETY HARBOR

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

July 4, 2021 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Main Street - Safety Harbor, FL 34695

The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a patriotic parade down Main Street on the morning of July 4th. There will be free snow cones, popcorn, cookies, juice and water. There will also be gifts for children, stars for veterans, live music and patriotic presentations.

Fireworks at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park

July 4, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Safety Harbor Waterfront Park - 105 Veterans Memorial Lane Safety Harbor, FL 34695

There will be children’s activities, live entertainment and food vendors. Fireworks begin at exactly 9:00 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg is bringing back the annual firework display for 4th of July weekend at the St. Pete Pier.

July 2, 2021 – July 4, 2021

There will be music, food and movie on the tilted lawn on July 2, 2021. There will also be a 4k St Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks and musical performances. The fireworks show along the downtown waterfront is on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9 p.m.

For information, visit stpetepier.org.

LAKELAND

T. Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror | 121 S Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

There will be food trucks and live performances. The fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m. Everyone who is attending is asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item to donate to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). For more information, visit www.lakelandgov.net.

Social Media: @Lakelandgov

PLANT CITY

July 4th Celebration

July 4, 2021

Plant City Stadium | 1810 East Park Road

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. (parking is $5 per car and cash only)

Stadium gates, concessions, and field activities open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

This event is family-friendly and alcohol-free. There will be activities the whole family can enjoy.

For more information, visit www.plantcitygov.com.

BROOKSVILLE

Red, White and Brew Celebration

July 3, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park | 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill.

There will be live music, food trucks, beer, wine and craft vendors. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Parking will be $5 per vehicle (cash only).

TEMPLE TERRACE

46th annual City of Temple Terrace Independence Celebration!

July 3, 2021 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A parade will go through the city at 10 a.m. starting at Whiteway Dr. and Gillette Ave. Festivities resume at 6 p.m. on the first fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club. There will be live music, food trucks, children's activities and entertainment. Fireworks start at 9:15 pm.

DUNEDIN

For more information any of the following events, visit www.DunedinGov.com/CelebrateAmerica.

Let Freedom Ride

July 3, 2021 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

From 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., ride around town or along the Pinellas Trail. Decorate your bicycle with anything patriotic. No fees, registration or staging area. Participants can stop by the Dunedin History Museum for a special patriotic trinket from Dunedin Parks & Recreation.

Patriotic Band Performance by Pinellas Community Players

July 3, 2021 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park (in downtown Dunedin)

Led by Derek Currier, players of all ages and levels have put together a special selection of patriotic songs and American music.

Dunedin Goes Carting: Patriotic Golf Cart Parade

July 3, 2021

Staging at VFW at 3 p.m.; Starts at 5:30 p.m.

www.DunedinGoesCarting.com

Hometown USA (fireworks show & live band)

July 3, 2021 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gates open 7 p.m.; fireworks begin 9 p.m (approx.)

TD Ballpark

Hometown USA is a fireworks show and live music by the "Bay Kings Band." Gates open at 7:00 p.m. The fireworks start around 9:00 p.m. Free general admission seating (no tickets needed). Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free limited parking available at TD Ballpark, Dunedin Library and Hale Senior Activity Center.

SARASOTA

Celebrate Sarasota

The parade will begin at Mound Street (U.S. 41) and Orange Avenue and end at Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) and Main Street. The parade will end with local "American Idol" breakout star, Alana Sherman. She will perform the national anthem at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive. The fireworks will immediately follow the performance.

Newtown Backyard BBQ Cook-Off - July 1, 2021 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Celebration in the Park - July 3, 2021 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive - July 4, 2021 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Parade - July 4, 2021 8 p.m.

There may be a $5 cash "pay on entry" fee to enter City-owned parking garages (State Street, Palm Avenue and St. Armands).

For more information, visit suncoastsummerfest.org.

VENICE

Fireworks on the Beach

July 4, 2021 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be shot from the South shortly after 9 p.m.. The free show will last an estimated 30 minutes.

The fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other locations around Venice.

Please visit the City of Venice Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter (@CityofVeniceFL) for updates.