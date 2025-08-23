Tampa Bay Ranks Second In The Nation For Flood-Damaged Cars Entering Used Market

The Brief Florida now ranks #1 in the U.S. for flood-damaged vehicles resold on the market. Experts warn these cars may look fine but can hide dangerous and costly issues . Nearly 30,000 flood-damaged vehicles are currently tied to Tampa Bay, ranking second in the nation among metro areas.



What we know:

A new study from CARFAX <https://www.carfax.com/flood> shows Florida has overtaken other states for the highest number of flood-damaged vehicles on the used car market in 2025. The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota area ranks second only to Houston in U.S. cities with the most of these cars back on the road.Nationwide, CARFAX estimates there are over 482,000 vehicles with flood or water damage on the streets, with an additional 45,000 impacted after storms this year alone.

Why It Matters:

While these vehicles often look "showroom fresh," experts say they can hide electrical problems, mold, and internal corrosion that could put drivers and passengers at risk, either immediately or years later. "They’re literally rotting from the inside out," said Em Nguyen, PR Director at CARFAX.

What you can do:

Experts recommend buyers take these steps before purchasing:

Check the VIN through CARFAX or the DMV for a flood-damage history.

Inspect in person — smell for mildew, feel for damp upholstery, and check for mismatched interior parts.

Look closely at lights — foggy moisture inside headlights or taillights is a red flag.

Have a mechanic inspect the car before buying. "We really have to be mindful about what we’re buying. We’ve gotta look past the paint," said AAA’s Ben Perricone.