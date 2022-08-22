Tampa Bay Sierra Club advocates for clean energy with free educational bus tour

While energy companies across the Bay Area have largely expressed commitments to going greener, local environmental advocates said in some communities, long-standing utility practices are taking a toll.

That’s the focus of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club’s "Toxic Bus Tour," an educational look into the environmental impacts on local communities, especially communities of color.

The tour makes a case for clean energy alternatives while highlighting the impacts of industrial plants and energy burdens in Hillsborough County.

The next tour will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Participants will meet at the Dr. Walter L. Smith Library, 905 N Albany Avenue in Tampa. The event is free, and lunch is provided.

