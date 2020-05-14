Tampa Bay veterans can get help with rent, utilities
article
Veterans in the Bay Area can get help with utilities and rent through the St. Vincent de Paul "CARES" program.
The program just received more than $2 million from Veterans Affairs to support veterans. You have to prove loss of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have to be below the median income.
The program can help with rent, but not mortgages. However, homeowners can qualify for utility assistance.
For more information, click here.