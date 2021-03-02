Tampa Bay Watch promotes environmental stewardship with family field trips

Families looking for new interactive learning experiences during the month of March can take a field trip to Tierra Verde.

That’s where Tampa Bay Watch, a local environmental nonprofit, is hosting their weekly Estuary Edventures, packed with engaging and educational activities centered around the estuary.

Activities include trawling, seining, collecting plankton and more. Organizers say the goal is to help expose the public to the biodiversity in the estuary as well as promote environmental stewardship.

The Family Field Trip Series is held every Thursday in March from 4:30-6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://tampabaywatch.org/education-main/education/.