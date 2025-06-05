Tampa driver in custody after explosives threat shuts down Dale Mabry Highway: TPD

The Brief An explosives threat shut down the southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa Thursday evening, according to officers. TPD said they responded to Dale Mabry Highway after receiving reports of an unconscious driver behind the wheel who was blocking traffic. The driver told police there was an explosive device in the vehicle.



An explosives threat shut down the southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa Thursday evening, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to Dale Mabry Highway at Columbus Drive just after 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious driver behind the wheel who was blocking traffic.

Officers tried to speak with the driver once they arrived at the scene. But, police said the driver didn't cooperate with any commands they gave.

While officers continued to try and speak with the driver, that's when the driver told them there was an explosive device in the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Officers shut down the southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway between Columbus Drive and Tampa Bay Boulevard. Traffic is back open, according to TPD.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

