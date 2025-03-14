Tampa expects boost in tourism after 4 restaurants get added to Michelin Guide’s recommended list

The Brief Four Bay Area restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide’s recommended list. They include Fisk, Cousin Vinny’s Sandwich Co., Big Ray’s Fish Camp and Mad Dogs and Englishmen. According to officials, the distinction will boost tourism in Tampa.



You don’t have to go far in Tampa to find great food, and this week, the Michelin Guide added four new Tampa restaurants to its recommended list, which could boost tourism in Tampa Bay.

Scandinavian restaurant Fisk, Italian-American sandwich shop Cousin Vinny’s Sandwich Co., Big Ray’s Fish Camp on Interbay Blvd. and the British pub Mad Dogs and Englishmen are Tampa’s newest recommended restaurants on the Michelin Guide for Florida .

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mad Dogs and Englishmen.

"[It was] definitely a shock at the beginning, you know. It’s not something that you think about when you’re opening a restaurant," said Jeff Clark, the Executive Chef at Mad Dogs and Englishmen on MacDill Ave.

The backstory:

Clark said one of their most popular dishes is the classic fish and chips.

"Right now, we’re selling about 600 pounds of cod here in this location every week," said Clark. "The food, I would say, is very classic British with a flare."

The fish and chips that are served at the Mad Dogs and Englishmen restaurant.

The new location has been open for six weeks, and black-and-white signs from the original spot and owner are around the space, ready to showcase a taste of Tampa.

"I definitely feel like Tampa’s coming up in the food scene," said Clark.

Dig deeper:

It was enough to make a cookbook and get Michelin's attention over three years ago. This year, Michelin’s contract with Florida was set to expire.

However, Visit Tampa Bay said Florida renewed its contract for another three years.

'Tampa's Table' cookbook.

"There are costs to the logistics of the program. There’s some myth out there that you’re paying to have the restaurants recognized. No, you’re not. You’re paying for the process for them to come to town, to dine at the restaurants, to stay at your destination," said Santiago Corrada, the President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Local perspective:

Michelin is also expanding its palette across the bridge to check out the St. Pete-Clearwater area.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater said it signed a $180,000 contract with the Michelin Guide, paying them $90,000 in each 2025 and 2026 to visit restaurants to potentially add to its list.

Jeff Clark, the Executive Chef at Mad Dogs and Englishmen, shows off some of the food offered at the restaurant.

Other Michelin Florida destinations during the new contract include new cities such as West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. Cities such as Orlando, Miami and Tampa are returning.

Tampa currently has five restaurants with one Michelin Star, four restaurants awarded with Bib Gourmand, and 24 recommended restaurants.

"If you’re good, you’re going to have recommended restaurants. You’re going to have Bib Gourmands, which are for quality (food) at a great price. Then you’re obviously going to have the stars, one, two, three stars," said Corrada, adding that it’s a rigorous process to be selected for Michelin recognition. "It’s ambience. It’s service, it’s quality. It’s a presentation. It’s art, and so we thought our restaurants were due that, and owed that."

Big picture view:

It's a distinction that comes with honor and broader recognition.

"It’s a huge deal because people look at that guide, and it’s going to bring a lot of people from out of town that can now see the type of cuisine we have," said Clark.

Tourists aren’t the only ones attracted to a great meal.

"You attract newer chefs. You attract newer concepts," said Corrada.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Food offerings at the Mad Dogs and Englishmen restaurant.

For chefs like Clark, it’s a chance to show why they do this.

"Definitely, my mother got me into cooking growing up," Clark said.

It allows restaurants to bring everyone else in for the culinary ride.

"It’s a win for the community. I always say what’s good for travelers and tourists is good for locals," said Corrada.

What's next:

According to the Michelin Guide, the newly added recommended restaurants could earn a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin Star. The awards ceremony will be held on April 17 in Orlando.

