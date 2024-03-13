Trinity World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

The Heritage Springs Community Clubhouse featured standard signs of a birthday celebration: Balloons, photos and cake. The man of the hour, however, has an extraordinary story.

World War II veteran Frank Coppola celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

"I feel honored to be honored. I am the happiest guy in the world," he said.

Coppola was in the U.S. Army Air Force Signal Corps as a radar operator. In a happy coincidence, another World War II veteran at Heritage Springs, 98-year-old Frank Faulkner, was a radio operator.

They heard each other’s voices during the war, but never met in-person until becoming residents of Heritage Springs, a Trinity 55+ community. Crazily, a third World War II veteran, 97-year-old Jerry Langer, also calls the community home.

"Your talents bloom whenever you get the chance. You sing and cook and supply your friends with gifts of sauce that can’t be beat," Faulkner said during a speech at the celebration.

Coppola had a chance to share those vocal skills, helping sing the National Anthem before the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game on March 2. As for the sauce, Coppola said making sauce for friends and family helps keep him young at heart.

"The key is to be good to people, because the more you're good to the people, the more that [they're] good to you," Coppola said. "I don't care who they are, what they are, or anything else. Every person put on this earth by God is part of you."

