Tampa father shares 150-pound transformation in new book: ‘Not done yet’

The Brief After his father passed away in 2024, Tampa native Chris Garrido realized he was missing out on his own children's lives and set a goal to transform his health. Starting at 440 pounds, Garrido first committed to 90 days of consistent exercise and a nutritional routine, eventually losing nearly 150 pounds. Now a published author, Garrido’s mantra is "Not Done Yet" as he focuses on continued improvement rather than just a number on a scale.



Over the years, physical limitations for Tampa native Chris Garrido were a quiet thief.

"I came into 2024 weighing 440 pounds," Garrido told FOX 13.

Garrido found himself unable to fit into restaurant booths or participate in family outings.

"I think people probably just assume that I am the one taking the picture," Garrido said of various photos, featuring his wife and two boys having fun. "The reality is, I'm just not there. Because, if it required too much standing or walking or climbing, I just couldn't do it."

Garrido spent nights praying for a very specific, modest milestone.

"I used to pray every night that God would let me live to be 58 years old. That was a real number in my head," he said. "Because, at 58, both of my kids will have graduated high school. And looking back on it, it felt normal then. But looking back on it, it's heartbreaking even to me because what kind of father just prays to make it to 58?"

Dig deeper:

In March 2024, Garrido’s father passed away, and watching his sons grieve their grandfather, Garrido was struck by a terrifying thought.

"It just kept ringing in my head like, 'gosh if losing their grandfather hurts this much, what's it going to be like if they lose their dad?'" Garrido said. "And so, I think that was probably — if somebody asked me what was the beginning — that was the impetus of like, okay it really is time."

He got blood work done, and after his labs came back with a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes and other high markers, Garrido decided to make a change. He made a deal with himself: Give the gym at Legacy Barbell in Clearwater 90 days. If he still hated it on day 91, he could quit.

"Days one through 30, I hated. Days 31 through 60, I tolerated. And days 61 through 90, I started to enjoy it," Garrido, who still works with his Legacy Barbell trainer, recalled.

By the end of that first three-month stretch, he lost 50 pounds.

He also simplified his life by eating the same nutrient-dense meals at the same time every day, turning food from an emotional crutch into "fuel."

"It's funny, my taste buds have changed," Garrido added. "I eat ground chicken and brown rice every day, and I love it. And I used to be like, I mean, I was a barbecue pit master!"

Big picture view:

Today, the 50-year-old is down 147 pounds in 17 months. His journey is the subject of his new book, "Fit by 50: My Yearlong Journey from Death to Life."

The cover of the book is a picture of Garrido standing at the summit of Stone Mountain in Georgia in July 2025, nearly one year into his journey.

Climbing that mountain would not have been possible the year before. In fact, in the summer of 2024, Garrido wasn’t even physically able to go to the Birmingham Zoo with his family – "too much standing, too much walking," he added. "I couldn't do any of it."

But by July 2025, he was already down more than 100 pounds. When he reached the top of Stone Mountain, he broke down in tears.

"I finally was able to get the words out: 'I did it, I did it.’ That’s all I could say," Garrido remembered. "And in that moment, it was just like this emotional release of, like, yeah, we actually did it this time. And this time, it's going to stick."

In his book, the Tampa father writes, "to the man I was a year ago…You didn’t do it – you’re doing it. Keep going. Not done yet."

‘Not Done Yet’ has become his mantra to keep going, to keep climbing and to keep showing up.

"The goal isn’t to lose 100 pounds or 150 pounds," Garrido said. "The goal is to just keep getting better every single day. And that never ends."

What's next:

Garrido’s book, "Fit by 50," was released in paperback in October 2025. In February 2026, it’s scheduled for release on Kindle and Audible.