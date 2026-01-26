Hillsborough County recovery center aims to offer help for former inmates

The Brief The Orient Wellness Center aims to be a place of healing and opportunity, mainly for those who've just gotten out of jail. Not only will they receive substance use and mental health treatment, but they'll get help finding stable housing and jobs. Staff hopes this pilot facility will spread to other counties — possibly even other states.



A first-of-its-kind recovery center is now open in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

The Orient Wellness Center, located across the street from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, aims to be a place of healing and opportunity, mainly for those who've just gotten out of jail and who are suffering from substance use and mental health disorders.

READ: Catholic Charities expanding mental health services at homeless shelters location in multiple counties

"Many people who're incarcerated with substance-use disorders, when they leave there's no help, and they just return back to that lifestyle," said Maria Alvarez, the CEO and president of Phoenix House Florida. "Our hope is now they'll be able to get individualized treatment and a fresh start."

Services will include individualized treatment planning, group counseling, life-skills development, health education, family support services, recreational therapy and case management focused on long-term recovery.

Not only will they receive treatment at the center, but they'll get help finding stable housing and jobs.

MORE: Kendra Scott jewelry pieces helping Muma Children’s Hospital patients

"The center will help anyone on the Hillsborough County healthcare plan, which offers free healthcare for residents who can't afford traditional medical insurance."

By the numbers:

Patients will be getting anywhere from 90-120 days of treatment covered by the county.

The 23,000 sq. foot center can serve 85 people at any given time, 10 women and 75 men, with hopes of treating well over 300 people over the course of a year.

What they're saying:

Thirty-four years ago, Mark Urbanski graduated from the Phoenix House Florida program.

READ: Lt. Perry's Place provides safe space for first responders of Manatee, Sarasota counties

"They'll be given the same opportunity that many others who've come before who're now highly successful, highly functioning, wonderful members of society," he said.

What's next:

Staff hopes this pilot facility will spread to other counties, possibly even other states — giving patients a pathway to recovery and dignity.

The $4.7 million facility was funded through American Rescue Plan dollars.

Admissions are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.