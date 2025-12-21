Tampa firefighters battle early Sunday morning house fire

article

The Brief Tampa firefighters were called out to a house fire Sunday morning. The home is on Powhatan Avenue in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. The homeowner was able to get out safely.



Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The home is in the 1700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.

When crews first arrived, they found the single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the front corner of the house.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 25 minutes.

Firefighters searched the residence and were able to rescue two cats. The homeowner was able to get out before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.