Tampa gas station clerk run over by suspected shoplifter’s getaway vehicle: HCSO

A shoplifting incident at a Tampa gas station turned into a hit-and-run that landed a couple in jail and a clerk in the hospital.

Hillsborough County deputies said they went to the Shell gas station located at 11302 North Dale Mabry Highway shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday after reports of a hit-and-run that left a victim seriously injured.

Detectives said the incident began when a vehicle parked in front of the Shell store and the front-seat passenger, Jose Corbo, 24, walked inside, took two soda bottles without paying, and left.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the store clerk confronted Corbo as he got back into the vehicle, but the driver, Marie Uribe, 24, sped away.

Deputies said when the victim went up to the car, Corbo held on to the victim’s arm before pushing her out. The victim lost her balance and was run over as the vehicle drove away, according to HCSO.

Marie Uribe and Jose Corbo mugshots courtesy of HCSO.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Later that day, deputies arrested Uribe and charged her with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and aggravated battery causing great bodily injury.

On Wednesday, Corbo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery great bodily harm, resisting arrest or detention in retail theft, petit theft and an out-of-county warrant for grand theft motor vehicle.

"This senseless act of violence left an innocent person seriously injured. We will not tolerate reckless actions like this that put lives at risk," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hope this arrest brings some measure of comfort to the victim as she recover from this traumatic incident."

