Tampa General Hospital employee arrested for possessing and distributing child porn: HCSO

An employee at Tampa General Hospital has been arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they found 79 images and videos of child sexual abuse material in the possession of 42-year-old David Farber.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

As the investigation continued, HCSO says Farber had also taken inappropriate photos and videos of himself in operating rooms and patient care areas, which he then sent to others on social media.

Investigators say that the material Farber possessed included children under the age of five and the images and videos showed explicit abuse.

The nature of the content could bring on enhanced penalties, according to HCSO.

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized that these types of crimes will not go unpunished.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is both disturbing and appalling," said Chronister. "The exploitation of innocent children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable. And to learn this suspect had access to vulnerable individuals while employed in a health care setting makes his actions even more reprehensible. We will ensure he is held fully accountable under the law."

Farber was taken into custody on Tuesday and he faces 79 felony counts.

The other side:

TGH released the following statement after Farber's arrest:

"In accordance with our policy, the individual is not currently working at our facilities. We are cooperating with authorities on the investigation."

What's next:

HCSO says more charges could be added in the future and the investigation is ongoing.

