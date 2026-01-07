Tampa General Hospital symposium aimed at combatting human trafficking

The Brief Tampa General Hospital hosted a human trafficking awareness symposium on Wednesday. Experts in law enforcement, victims' advocacy and health care shared strategies to combat human trafficking. As a major tourist destination, Florida has the third-highest number of human trafficking in the U.S.



As part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Tampa General Hospital hosted a symposium on Wednesday afternoon.

Dig deeper:

The event was open to the public and focused on education and awareness, with health care workers, law enforcement, advocates and survivors gathered in the Valdes Auditorium. Karley Wright, a registered nurse at TGH who helped organize the hospital’s human trafficking task force, said Tampa's geography and tourism industry make the region vulnerable.

READ: Manatee Children's Services works to break the cycle of child abuse for nearly five decades

"We have waterways, it’s easy access in and out," she said. "We have big sporting events, a lot of concerts and the predators take advantage of that."

Four panelists shared their experiences and expertise during the symposium, which was hosted in conjunction with the No More Foundation and focused on turning awareness into action. Wright said health care workers are often among the first to encounter trafficking victims and training is critical to recognizing the signs.

"These victims are going to come to the hospital at some point in time," she said. "They’re going to the doctor’s office. So, it’s important for our team members to recognize those signs."

MORE: Tampa Police Department rolls out AI technology to help officers, dispatchers

What they're saying:

Kim Figueroa, a survivor of human trafficking, was among the panelists. She shared her experience and explained why victims may not recognize exploitation.

"When you’re a victim, there’s nothing in you that says it’s wrong," Figueroa said. "You’ve not had love, affection or attention your entire life."

Panelists shared that traffickers often target vulnerable minors, including those experiencing homelessness or unstable family environments. Social media and online platforms were also highlighted as major tools used to groom victims.

"A lot of online grooming is happening through the social media platforms," Figueroa said. "With AI now becoming so prevalent, it’s only going to continue to get worse."

READ: FTC finds spike in reported losses from fraud among seniors, reaching $2.4 billion in 2024: Report

Experts said traffickers frequently pose as friends or family members, making identification more difficult.

What you can do:

Warning signs can include sudden behavior changes, physical injuries such as bruises or burns, unusual access to money or luxury items and unexplained absences from school. Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors.

"We live in a county that takes it incredibly seriously," he said. "We will not tolerate it and will hunt these people down and prosecute them."

Outside the auditorium, nine resource booths connected attendees with local organizations that support victims and survivors.

By the numbers:

Nationwide, Florida ranks third in the country for reported human trafficking cases. Tampa remains the second-largest city in the state where people are trafficked.